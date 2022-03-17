Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Has Risen By -16.98 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw 26.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.63 trading at $10.38 or 39.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.37B. That closing price of FUTU’s stock is at a discount of -395.33% from its 52-week high price of $181.44 and is indicating a premium of 42.04% from its 52-week low price of $21.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.05 in the current quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 39.54%, in the last five days FUTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $36.63 price level, adding 1.98% to its value on the day. Futu Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -15.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.25% in past 5-day. Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) showed a performance of -16.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.73 million shares which calculate 1.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $370.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $211.36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $558.81. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1425.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -477.01% for stock’s current value.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Futu Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.69% while that of industry is 16.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 556.20% in the current quarter and calculating 320.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 128.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $281.17 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $281.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 709.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.04%.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.34% institutions for Futu Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at FUTU for having 6.36 million shares of worth $578.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $381.36 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New Economy Fund (The) are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.06 million shares of worth $369.25 million or 4.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $97.43 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.