Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Could Actually Go To $120.73 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw 35.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.79 trading at $1.79 or 35.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.35B. That closing price of YMM’s stock is at a discount of -235.79% from its 52-week high price of $22.80 and is indicating a premium of 39.32% from its 52-week low price of $4.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 35.80%, in the last five days YMM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $6.79 price level, adding 8.74% to its value on the day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -18.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.27% in past 5-day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) showed a performance of -20.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.55 million shares which calculate 5.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $103.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $95.71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $120.73. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1678.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1309.57% for stock’s current value.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $198.51 million for the same.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.59% institutions for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. All-Stars Investment Ltd. is the top institutional holder at YMM for having 48.99 million shares of worth $410.04 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SC China Holding Ltd, which was holding about 36.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $305.57 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 23.0 million shares of worth $192.49 million or 2.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.23 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $152.97 million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.