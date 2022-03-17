EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) At $1.15: What To Do?

In recent trading session, EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at $0.16 or 15.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.02M. That most recent trading price of EZFL’s stock is at a discount of -377.39% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 30.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 277.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.99%, in the last five days EZFL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 6.5% to its value on the day. EZFill Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.34% in past 5-day. EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) showed a performance of -15.29% in past 30-days.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2 million for the same.

EZFL Dividends

EZFill Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.51% institutions for EZFill Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EZFL for having 1.17 million shares of worth $4.79 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, which was holding about 0.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.04 million.