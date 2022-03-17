Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Plunged -9.19% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.87 trading at $0.2 or 1.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.32B. That closing price of ERAS’s stock is at a discount of -125.11% from its 52-week high price of $24.47 and is indicating a premium of 5.34% from its 52-week low price of $10.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 697.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Erasca Inc. (ERAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.87%, in the last five days ERAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/10/22 when the stock touched $10.87 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. Erasca Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.19% in past 5-day. Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) showed a performance of -8.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.44 million shares which calculate 21.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -74.79% for stock’s current value.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.80% institutions for Erasca Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the top institutional holder at ERAS for having 10.51 million shares of worth $222.93 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $168.53 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.88 million shares of worth $37.21 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.3 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.