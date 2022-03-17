Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Is 9.79% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In recent trading session, Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.82 trading at $0.11 or 1.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.66B. That most recent trading price of ENIA’s stock is at a discount of -52.58% from its 52-week high price of $8.88 and is indicating a premium of 9.79% from its 52-week low price of $5.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.93%, in the last five days ENIA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $5.82 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Enel Americas S.A.’s shares saw a change of 4.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.21% in past 5-day. Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) showed a performance of 1.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.0 million shares which calculate 2.53 days to cover the short interests.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.44 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.62 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $3.67 billion and $3.01 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.30% while estimating it to be 20.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.30%.

ENIA Dividends

Enel Americas S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.50%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.20 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.21%.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.92% institutions for Enel Americas S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ENIA for having 16.63 million shares of worth $97.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 3.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.35 million.

On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.72 million shares of worth $32.38 million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.