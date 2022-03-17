EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Jump 26.16%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.85 trading at $2.25 or 26.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $593.06M. That closing price of EH’s stock is at a discount of -374.65% from its 52-week high price of $51.50 and is indicating a premium of 28.94% from its 52-week low price of $7.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 730.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EHang Holdings Limited (EH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 26.16%, in the last five days EH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/10/22 when the stock touched $10.85 price level, adding 13.13% to its value on the day. EHang Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -27.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.14% in past 5-day. EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) showed a performance of -30.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $145.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $145.43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $145.43. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1240.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1240.37% for stock’s current value.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EHang Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -290.00% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -26.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.71 million for the same. Company posted $1.94 million and $5.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.82% institutions for EHang Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion is the top institutional holder at EH for having 1.88 million shares of worth $44.87 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.22 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.27 million shares of worth $6.49 million or 0.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22195.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.54 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.