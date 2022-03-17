Does AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Look Expensive At $9.20? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.20 trading at $0.87 or 10.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.67B. That closing price of ASTS’s stock is at a discount of -68.26% from its 52-week high price of $15.48 and is indicating a premium of 47.39% from its 52-week low price of $4.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.44%, in the last five days ASTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $9.20 price level, adding 14.02% to its value on the day. AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.93% in past 5-day. AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) showed a performance of 55.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -280.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -280.43% for stock’s current value.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.29% institutions for AST SpaceMobile Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the top institutional holder at ASTS for having 1.83 million shares of worth $19.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Broad Run Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.45 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.67 million shares of worth $18.07 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.96 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.