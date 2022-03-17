Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), Stock Drops -32.92% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) saw 1.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.99 trading at $1.1 or 6.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.61B. That closing price of DAN’s stock is at a discount of -58.09% from its 52-week high price of $28.44 and is indicating a premium of 18.9% from its 52-week low price of $14.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dana Incorporated (DAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.51%, in the last five days DAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $17.99 price level, adding 0.55% to its value on the day. Dana Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -21.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.72% in past 5-day. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) showed a performance of -14.70% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -50.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.85% for stock’s current value.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dana Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.35% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.70% in the current quarter and calculating -24.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.17 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.3 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.11 billion and $2.26 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.90% while estimating it to be 1.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.90% during past 5 years.

DAN Dividends

Dana Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.19% institutions for Dana Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DAN for having 15.85 million shares of worth $361.77 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Icahn, Carl, C., which was holding about 14.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $317.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.14 million shares of worth $92.16 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.95 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $84.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.74% of company’s stock.