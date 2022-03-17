Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) 13.16% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.34 trading at $0.65 or 8.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.65B. That closing price of CORZ’s stock is at a discount of -79.62% from its 52-week high price of $14.98 and is indicating a premium of 30.22% from its 52-week low price of $5.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.45%, in the last five days CORZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $8.34 price level, adding 0.71% to its value on the day. Core Scientific Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.16% in past 5-day. Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) showed a performance of -15.67% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -124.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -79.86% for stock’s current value.

CORZ Dividends

Core Scientific Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)’s Major holders