Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Could Actually Go To $62.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) saw 1.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.63 trading at $0.98 or 4.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.02B. That closing price of YOU’s stock is at a discount of -218.47% from its 52-week high price of $65.70 and is indicating a premium of 8.92% from its 52-week low price of $18.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 867.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clear Secure Inc. (YOU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.99%, in the last five days YOU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/10/22 when the stock touched $20.63 price level, adding 9.76% to its value on the day. Clear Secure Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.88% in past 5-day. Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) showed a performance of -25.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.26 million shares which calculate 8.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -200.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.79% for stock’s current value.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.12 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $83.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 166.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.42% institutions for Clear Secure Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at YOU for having 21.29 million shares of worth $667.9 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 28.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., which was holding about 9.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $291.27 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.54 million shares of worth $393.47 million or 16.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $70.15 million in the company or a holder of 3.01% of company’s stock.