Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) At $105.47: So What?

In recent trading session, Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.47 trading at $1.41 or 1.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.70B. That most recent trading price of BG’s stock is at a discount of -6.79% from its 52-week high price of $112.63 and is indicating a premium of 31.99% from its 52-week low price of $71.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bunge Limited (BG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.07 in the current quarter.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.36%, in the last five days BG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $105.47 price level, adding 5.12% to its value on the day. Bunge Limited’s shares saw a change of 11.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.18% in past 5-day. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) showed a performance of 3.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $117.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $98.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $145.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.08% for stock’s current value.

Bunge Limited (BG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bunge Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.20% while that of industry is -15.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.91 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.17 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.05%.

BG Dividends

Bunge Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.02%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.10 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.09%.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.43% institutions for Bunge Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at BG for having 16.09 million shares of worth $1.31 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.08 billion.

On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.08 million shares of worth $413.28 million or 3.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $310.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.