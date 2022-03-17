Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) -8.23% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$1.15?

In recent trading session, Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.82 trading at $0.41 or 1.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.17B. That most recent trading price of ATC’s stock is at a discount of -22.23% from its 52-week high price of $26.67 and is indicating a premium of 9.49% from its 52-week low price of $19.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atotech Limited (ATC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.91%, in the last five days ATC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $21.82 price level, adding 5.54% to its value on the day. Atotech Limited’s shares saw a change of -16.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.23% in past 5-day. Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) showed a performance of -10.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.08% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.16% for stock’s current value.

Atotech Limited (ATC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atotech Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 114.66% while that of industry is 21.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 241.70% in the current quarter and calculating 125.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $377.73 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $358.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $365.4 million and $331.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.40% while estimating it to be 8.30% for the next quarter.

ATC Dividends

Atotech Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.15% institutions for Atotech Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at ATC for having 2.7 million shares of worth $65.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Versor Investments, LP, which was holding about 2.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.75 million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and Arbitrage Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.31 million shares of worth $31.57 million or 5.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $29.49 million in the company or a holder of 4.67% of company’s stock.