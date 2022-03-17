AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -376.19%.

In last trading session, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at $0.11 or 7.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.36M. That closing price of AQB’s stock is at a discount of -384.52% from its 52-week high price of $8.14 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.01%, in the last five days AQB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/10/22 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 18.05% to its value on the day. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.00% in past 5-day. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) showed a performance of 5.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -376.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -138.1% for stock’s current value.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.88% while that of industry is 1.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,173.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $850k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $680k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $51k and $74k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,566.70% while estimating it to be 818.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.20% during past 5 years.

AQB Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.04% institutions for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Security, LLC is the top institutional holder at AQB for having 5.34 million shares of worth $11.21 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.19 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.33 million shares of worth $11.19 million or 7.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.58 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.