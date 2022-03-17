Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) At $1.99: What To Do?

In last trading session, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw 2.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.99 trading at $0.25 or 14.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.69M. That closing price of APRE’s stock is at a discount of -291.96% from its 52-week high price of $7.80 and is indicating a premium of 26.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 406.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.44 in the current quarter.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.37%, in the last five days APRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $1.99 price level, adding 1.0% to its value on the day. Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.42% in past 5-day. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) showed a performance of 10.56% in past 30-days.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.86% while that of industry is 1.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.70% in the current quarter and calculating 2.20% increase in the next quarter.

APRE Dividends

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.13% institutions for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Versant Venture Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at APRE for having 1.26 million shares of worth $6.44 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $2.47 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.96 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.