Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Has Recovered 41.12% To Date, But An Additional 0.22% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.25 trading at $0.25 or 1.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.56B. That most recent trading price of MDRX’s stock is at a premium of 0.22% from its 52-week high price of $22.20 and is indicating a premium of 41.35% from its 52-week low price of $13.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.25 in the current quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.14%, in the last five days MDRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $22.25 price level, adding 2.97% to its value on the day. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.54% in past 5-day. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) showed a performance of 5.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.51 million shares which calculate 11.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.61% for stock’s current value.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.29% while that of industry is 0.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.80% in the current quarter and calculating 10.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $386.75 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $371.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $414.5 million and $368.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.70% while estimating it to be 0.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 216.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

MDRX Dividends

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.67% institutions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MDRX for having 21.82 million shares of worth $291.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 17.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $178.83 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.48 million shares of worth $140.94 million or 6.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $51.81 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.