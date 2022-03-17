36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Is 33.33% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at $0.09 or 13.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.81M. That closing price of KRKR’s stock is at a discount of -452.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.14 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 70.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.58%, in the last five days KRKR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 5.06% to its value on the day. 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.90% in past 5-day. 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) showed a performance of -21.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 96170.0 shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $38.23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.23. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4997.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4997.33% for stock’s current value.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.94 million for the same.

KRKR Dividends

36Kr Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 13 and April 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.11% institutions for 36Kr Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at KRKR for having 20788.0 shares of worth $33260.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 14960.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23936.0.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5136.0 shares of worth $8525.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4800.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7968.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.