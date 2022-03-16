Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) investors to reap big returns again

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.00B, closed the last trade at $10.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -4.38% during that session. The ZETA stock price is -30.38% off its 52-week high price of $13.09 and 47.51% above the 52-week low of $5.27. The 3-month trading volume is 587.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Sporting -4.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the ZETA stock price touched $10.04 or saw a rise of 14.48%. Year-to-date, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares have moved 19.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) have changed -11.07%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -109.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.32% from current levels.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 400.00%, compared to 16.20% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $122.11 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $120.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -673.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.68%.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.22% with a share float percentage of 47.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zeta Global Holdings Corp. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GPI Capital, LP with over 20.24 million shares worth more than $118.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, GPI Capital, LP held 12.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management Inc., with the holding of over 6.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.14 million and represent 3.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 2.55 million shares of worth $21.09 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $3.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.