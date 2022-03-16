Why Should We Buy Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.78B, closed the recent trade at $52.11 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.05% during that session. The DELL stock price is -18.1% off its 52-week high price of $61.54 and 17.56% above the 52-week low of $42.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.06 million shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Sporting 0.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the DELL stock price touched $52.11 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, Dell Technologies Inc. shares have moved -7.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have changed -12.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dell Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.91%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.10% and -31.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.50%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.51 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $26.15 billion and $23.4 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.20% for the current quarter and 4.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 3.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.43%.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.32 at a share yield of 2.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.10% with a share float percentage of 89.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dell Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,004 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 37.07 million shares worth more than $3.86 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 12.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Elliott Investment Management L.P., with the holding of over 24.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.58 billion and represent 8.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.65% shares in the company for having 22.18 million shares of worth $2.31 billion while later fund manager owns 7.44 million shares of worth $774.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.