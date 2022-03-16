Why Should Veoneer Inc. (VNE) Be In Your Portfolio?

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.00B, closed the recent trade at $35.86 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The VNE stock price is -12.83% off its 52-week high price of $40.46 and 46.24% above the 52-week low of $19.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veoneer Inc. (VNE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the VNE stock price touched $35.86 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Veoneer Inc. shares have moved 0.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have changed 1.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $36.95 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.04% from the levels at last check today.

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veoneer Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.84%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.60% and 32.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $458.49 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $448.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $455 million and $417.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.80% for the current quarter and 7.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.30% over the past 5 years.

VNE Dividends

Veoneer Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.88% with a share float percentage of 59.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veoneer Inc. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd with over 8.02 million shares worth more than $273.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd held 7.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, with the holding of over 5.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $187.33 million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 1.36 million shares of worth $46.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $17.9 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.