Why Invest In NOV Inc. (NOV) Stock?

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 2.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.59B, closed the recent trade at $19.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -1.55% during that session. The NOV stock price is -26.5% off its 52-week high price of $24.06 and 39.75% above the 52-week low of $11.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NOV Inc. (NOV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Sporting -1.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the NOV stock price touched $19.02 or saw a rise of 13.82%. Year-to-date, NOV Inc. shares have moved 42.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have changed 12.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.39% from the levels at last check today.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NOV Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 136.73%, compared to 16.30% for the industry.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.46 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.51 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 91.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.00%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.93% with a share float percentage of 97.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NOV Inc. having a total of 513 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pzena Investment Management Llc with over 40.67 million shares worth more than $551.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Pzena Investment Management Llc held 10.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $509.52 million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.32% shares in the company for having 24.8 million shares of worth $347.67 million while later fund manager owns 11.12 million shares of worth $145.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.