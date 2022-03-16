Why Do You Need To Add Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) To Your Portfolio?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $535.17M, closed the last trade at $5.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -9.71% during that session. The TH stock price is -12.36% off its 52-week high price of $5.91 and 66.54% above the 52-week low of $1.76. The 3-month trading volume is 155.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Sporting -9.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the TH stock price touched $5.26 or saw a rise of 17.17%. Year-to-date, Target Hospitality Corp. shares have moved 47.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have changed 76.34%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.07% from current levels.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Target Hospitality Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 280.00%, compared to 25.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 107.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.35 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $51.61 million and $40.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.00% for the current quarter and 86.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -306.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.49% with a share float percentage of 89.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Target Hospitality Corp. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Private Capital Management, Inc. with over 5.12 million shares worth more than $18.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Private Capital Management, Inc. held 5.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 3.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.26 million and represent 3.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $3.27 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $2.19 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.