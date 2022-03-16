Why Do You Need To Add Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) To Your Portfolio?

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61B, closed the last trade at $13.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -3.58% during that session. The SWIM stock price is -157.64% off its 52-week high price of $34.73 and 5.86% above the 52-week low of $12.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 897.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Sporting -3.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the SWIM stock price touched $13.48 or saw a rise of 22.97%. Year-to-date, Latham Group Inc. shares have moved -46.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have changed -20.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.53% from current levels.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Latham Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 607.69%, compared to 14.90% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $122.51 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $146.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.68% with a share float percentage of 118.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Latham Group Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 7.52 million shares worth more than $123.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 6.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zimmer Partners, LP, with the holding of over 3.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.39 million and represent 2.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Core Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 1.81 million shares of worth $29.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.75 million shares of worth $28.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.