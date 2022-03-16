Why Do You Need To Add Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) To Your Portfolio?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.08B, closed the recent trade at $24.33 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.27% during that session. The CNR stock price is -0.04% off its 52-week high price of $24.34 and 50.88% above the 52-week low of $11.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.57.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) trade information

Sporting 0.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the CNR stock price touched $24.33 or saw a rise of 0.04%. Year-to-date, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares have moved 39.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have changed 31.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.3% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.65 while the price target rests at a high of $24.65. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.32% from the levels at last check today.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 56.48% over the past 6 months, compared to 24.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.45 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.19 billion and $1.27 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.80% for the current quarter and 12.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 235.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.70%.

CNR Dividends

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.96% with a share float percentage of 94.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 62.14 million shares worth more than $907.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 49.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc., with the holding of over 7.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.42 million and represent 5.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 3.6 million shares of worth $52.6 million while later fund manager owns 1.61 million shares of worth $23.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.