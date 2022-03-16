When Will United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Be Worth Investing In?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 9.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.41B, closed the recent trade at $40.62 per share which meant it gained $2.38 on the day or 6.22% during that session. The UAL stock price is -56.82% off its 52-week high price of $63.70 and 24.82% above the 52-week low of $30.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.15.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Sporting 6.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the UAL stock price touched $40.62 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares have moved -12.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have changed -18.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $78.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -92.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.22% from the levels at last check today.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.48%, compared to 30.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.30% and 67.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.96 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.41 billion and $3.27 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 133.40% for the current quarter and 148.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.70% over the past 5 years.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.17% with a share float percentage of 59.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Airlines Holdings Inc. having a total of 729 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.8 million shares worth more than $1.61 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 26.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 billion and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.90% shares in the company for having 13.08 million shares of worth $622.27 million while later fund manager owns 9.15 million shares of worth $435.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.43% of company’s outstanding stock.