When Will Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Be Worth Investing In?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.02M, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 9.49% during that session. The ANY stock price is -592.49% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 26.01% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.00 million shares.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sporting 9.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the ANY stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 17.62%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved -44.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed -26.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.33% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 38.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.03% with a share float percentage of 15.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sphere 3D Corp. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with over 0.9 million shares worth more than $5.38 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust held 2.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P., with the holding of over 0.76 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.51 million and represent 2.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $5.83 million while later fund manager owns 22706.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.