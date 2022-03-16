When Does Welbilt Inc. (WBT) Become A Good Investment?

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.40B, closed the recent trade at $23.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.19% during that session. The WBT stock price is -6.2% off its 52-week high price of $25.19 and 38.03% above the 52-week low of $14.70. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Welbilt Inc. (WBT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) trade information

Sporting -0.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the WBT stock price touched $23.72 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, Welbilt Inc. shares have moved -0.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) have changed 0.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.18% from the levels at last check today.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Welbilt Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.43%, compared to 19.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125.00% and 31.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $346.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $420.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

WBT Dividends

Welbilt Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.77% with a share float percentage of 91.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Welbilt Inc. having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.83 million shares worth more than $281.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Icahn, Carl, C., with the holding of over 11.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $265.04 million and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 3.65 million shares of worth $86.85 million while later fund manager owns 3.23 million shares of worth $76.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.