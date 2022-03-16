When ATRenew Inc. (RERE) Will Be A Good Investment?

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $526.66M, closed the last trade at $2.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.07% during that session. The RERE stock price is -680.17% off its 52-week high price of $18.49 and -1.69% below the 52-week low of $2.41. The 3-month trading volume is 457.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Sporting -2.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the RERE stock price touched $2.37 or saw a rise of 42.62%. Year-to-date, ATRenew Inc. shares have moved -60.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) have changed -52.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.94 while the price target rests at a high of $76.95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3146.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1500.84% from current levels.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.79% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.20% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $366.64 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $330.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.72% with a share float percentage of 23.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ATRenew Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 16.63 million shares worth more than $98.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 12.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 4.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.91 million and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $1.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $0.99 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.