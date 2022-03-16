What Are The Chances Of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. (HMY) Being A Good Investment?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 3.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.02B, closed the recent trade at $4.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -2.21% during that session. The HMY stock price is -18.52% off its 52-week high price of $5.76 and 38.27% above the 52-week low of $3.00. The 3-month trading volume is 7.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Sporting -2.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the HMY stock price touched $4.86 or saw a rise of 10.5%. Year-to-date, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have moved 20.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have changed 29.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.09, which means that the shares’ value could drop -18.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.98 while the price target rests at a high of $5.18. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -6.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.68% from the levels at last check today.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.34%, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 603.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by 0.00%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 2.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.75% with a share float percentage of 27.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 51.86 million shares worth more than $213.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 8.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Exor Capital LLP, with the holding of over 25.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.43 million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.47% shares in the company for having 27.53 million shares of worth $113.15 million while later fund manager owns 20.48 million shares of worth $84.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.32% of company’s outstanding stock.