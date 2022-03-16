What Are The Chances Of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) Being A Good Investment?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) has a beta value of -0.65 and has seen 4.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.02M, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.25% during that session. The RKDA stock price is -132.89% off its 52-week high price of $3.47 and 50.34% above the 52-week low of $0.74. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

Sporting -3.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the RKDA stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 24.75%. Year-to-date, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 43.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) have changed 47.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -302.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -202.01% from current levels.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.36%, compared to -15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -134.10% and -325.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.33 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.13 million and $828k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -53.30% for the current quarter and 358.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 89.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.96%.

RKDA Dividends

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.57% with a share float percentage of 11.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcadia Biosciences Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.79 million shares worth more than $0.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 1.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $1.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $0.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.