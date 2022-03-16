Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Sohu.com Limited

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $531.86M, closed the recent trade at $15.36 per share which meant it gained $1.83 on the day or 13.53% during that session. The SOHU stock price is -62.7% off its 52-week high price of $24.99 and 16.21% above the 52-week low of $12.87. The 3-month trading volume is 337.17K shares.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) trade information

Sporting 13.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the SOHU stock price touched $15.36 or saw a rise of 13.12%. Year-to-date, Sohu.com Limited shares have moved -16.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) have changed -26.55%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -66.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.19% from the levels at last check today.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sohu.com Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -198.86%, compared to 1.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $471.53 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $444 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $509.63 million and $455 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.50% for the current quarter and -2.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 225.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.17%.

SOHU Dividends

Sohu.com Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.57% with a share float percentage of 42.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sohu.com Limited having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 3.52 million shares worth more than $73.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Macquarie Group Limited held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.89 million and represent 4.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.65% shares in the company for having 2.22 million shares of worth $51.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.43 million shares of worth $8.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.