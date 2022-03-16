Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks HashiCorp Inc.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.16B, closed the last trade at $33.79 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 4.13% during that session. The HCP stock price is -204.68% off its 52-week high price of $102.95 and 7.19% above the 52-week low of $31.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 857.02K shares.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Sporting 4.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the HCP stock price touched $33.79 or saw a rise of 22.2%. Year-to-date, HashiCorp Inc. shares have moved -62.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) have changed -51.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HashiCorp Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HashiCorp Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.