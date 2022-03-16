Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) Lower

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 6.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.77M, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.31% during that session. The PZG stock price is -36.9% off its 52-week high price of $1.15 and 36.9% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) trade information

Sporting -2.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the PZG stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 23.64%. Year-to-date, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares have moved 20.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) have changed 21.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 35700.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.90 while the price target rests at a high of $2.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -227.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -126.19% from current levels.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.65%, compared to -11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 81.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.30% over the past 5 years.

PZG Dividends

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.68% with a share float percentage of 5.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.49 million shares worth more than $0.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are OCM Gold Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $0.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.