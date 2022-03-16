Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Lower

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) has seen 98.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.50M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -11.44% during that session. The CEI stock price is -529.87% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 57.14% above the 52-week low of $0.33. The 3-month trading volume is 60.05 million shares.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Sporting -11.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the CEI stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 37.9%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy Inc. shares have moved -9.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) have changed 44.82%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.27% over the past 6 months.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.37% with a share float percentage of 3.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camber Energy Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.08 million shares worth more than $19.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.53 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.04 million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 3.44 million shares of worth $13.14 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $5.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.