Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Upper

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.43B, closed the recent trade at $16.76 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 4.75% during that session. The FLEX stock price is -16.35% off its 52-week high price of $19.50 and 11.22% above the 52-week low of $14.88. The 3-month trading volume is 4.39 million shares.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Sporting 4.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the FLEX stock price touched $16.76 or saw a fall of -0.3%. Year-to-date, Flex Ltd. shares have moved -12.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have changed -6.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -73.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.3% from the levels at last check today.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flex Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.75%, compared to 22.00% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.6 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.7 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 604.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.45%.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 26 and January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.66% with a share float percentage of 100.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flex Ltd. having a total of 497 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 55.02 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Primecap Management Company held 11.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 47.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $862.65 million and represent 10.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.88% shares in the company for having 18.02 million shares of worth $330.28 million while later fund manager owns 15.92 million shares of worth $291.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.43% of company’s outstanding stock.