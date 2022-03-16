Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Fisker Inc. (FSR) Upper

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 6.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.16B, closed the last trade at $10.65 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 3.40% during that session. The FSR stock price is -123.0% off its 52-week high price of $23.75 and 9.77% above the 52-week low of $9.61. The 3-month trading volume is 8.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Sporting 3.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the FSR stock price touched $10.65 or saw a rise of 8.27%. Year-to-date, Fisker Inc. shares have moved -32.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have changed -7.87%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -181.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.49% from current levels.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fisker Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.49%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -840.00% and 44.40% for the next quarter.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $10k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.51% with a share float percentage of 49.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fisker Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.36 million shares worth more than $195.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Moore Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 10.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.3 million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 4.16 million shares of worth $60.95 million while later fund manager owns 3.79 million shares of worth $60.78 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.