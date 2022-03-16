Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.52M, closed the recent trade at $5.05 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 20.81% during that session. The WAFU stock price is -315.84% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 49.5% above the 52-week low of $2.55. The 3-month trading volume is 31.11K shares.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Sporting 20.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the WAFU stock price touched $5.05 or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares have moved 4.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) have changed 18.75%.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.47% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.50% over the past 5 years.

WAFU Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wah Fu Education Group Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 3820.0 shares worth more than $15241.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, UBS Group AG held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 1286.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5131.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.