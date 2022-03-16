Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 2.48% Stock Price Incline

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $368.01M, closed the last trade at $5.78 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The VUZI stock price is -461.07% off its 52-week high price of $32.43 and 21.45% above the 52-week low of $4.54. The 3-month trading volume is 2.20 million shares.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Sporting 2.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the VUZI stock price touched $5.78 or saw a rise of 12.42%. Year-to-date, Vuzix Corporation shares have moved -33.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) have changed -6.92%.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vuzix Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -44.40% and -8.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.96 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.23 million and $3.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.50% for the current quarter and 17.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -25.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.00% with a share float percentage of 47.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vuzix Corporation having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.38 million shares worth more than $77.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.68 million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.04% shares in the company for having 5.12 million shares of worth $54.7 million while later fund manager owns 2.33 million shares of worth $24.92 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.66% of company’s outstanding stock.