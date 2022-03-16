Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG): What Is Good About Stock?

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.11B, closed the recent trade at $20.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.02% during that session. The VG stock price is -4.08% off its 52-week high price of $20.92 and 46.02% above the 52-week low of $10.85. The 3-month trading volume is 4.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) trade information

Sporting -0.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the VG stock price touched $20.10 or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, Vonage Holdings Corp. shares have moved -3.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have changed -3.27%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.48% from the levels at last check today.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vonage Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.33%, compared to 13.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $367.53 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $381.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $317.12 million and $351.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.90% for the current quarter and 8.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 33.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

VG Dividends

Vonage Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.00% with a share float percentage of 94.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vonage Holdings Corp. having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 31.6 million shares worth more than $656.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 26.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $554.23 million and represent 10.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.88% shares in the company for having 11.84 million shares of worth $246.09 million while later fund manager owns 6.82 million shares of worth $141.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.