Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the last trade at $21.00 per share which meant it lost -$2.78 on the day or -11.69% during that session. The VERV stock price is -271.43% off its 52-week high price of $78.00 and -12.62% below the 52-week low of $23.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 649.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Sporting -11.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the VERV stock price touched $21.00 or saw a rise of 29.77%. Year-to-date, Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -43.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) have changed -32.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $86.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -309.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -61.9% from current levels.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.45%, compared to 12.40% for the industry.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.19% with a share float percentage of 110.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verve Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $184.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 3.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.25 million and represent 8.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $55.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.39 million shares of worth $51.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.