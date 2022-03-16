Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 2.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.47B, closed the recent trade at $12.35 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 3.91% during that session. The VRT stock price is -133.2% off its 52-week high price of $28.80 and 22.35% above the 52-week low of $9.59. The 3-month trading volume is 4.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Sporting 3.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the VRT stock price touched $12.35 or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Vertiv Holdings Co shares have moved -52.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have changed -43.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.50 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -134.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.88% from the levels at last check today.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertiv Holdings Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.89%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.20% and 9.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.41 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.31 billion and $1.1 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.10% for the current quarter and 12.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 142.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 131.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.10%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next earnings report between April 05 and April 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.