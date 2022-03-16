Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Falls -2.28%, Causing Bears To Lose

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 4.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $515.18M, closed the last trade at $8.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The VTNR stock price is -75.92% off its 52-week high price of $14.32 and 85.63% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Sporting -2.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the VTNR stock price touched $8.14 or saw a rise of 12.19%. Year-to-date, Vertex Energy Inc. shares have moved 79.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) have changed 67.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -207.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -71.99% from current levels.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertex Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 635.71%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 107.70% and -1,600.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.37 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $490.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -142.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.27% with a share float percentage of 35.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertex Energy Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Trellus Management Company, LLC with over 2.23 million shares worth more than $11.66 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Trellus Management Company, LLC held 3.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.51 million and represent 3.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 1.07 million shares of worth $5.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $3.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.