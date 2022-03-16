Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -3.41% Fall

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 16.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the last trade at $3.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -3.41% during that session. The UEC stock price is -46.21% off its 52-week high price of $5.79 and 52.27% above the 52-week low of $1.89. The 3-month trading volume is 11.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting -3.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the UEC stock price touched $3.96 or saw a rise of 26.53%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp. shares have moved 18.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) have changed 31.13%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.89% from current levels.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 22.22% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.1 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.57% with a share float percentage of 44.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 27.13 million shares worth more than $90.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 10.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.27 million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.50% shares in the company for having 22.71 million shares of worth $76.09 million while later fund manager owns 11.76 million shares of worth $46.11 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.40% of company’s outstanding stock.