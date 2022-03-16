UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) has seen 4.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $466.00M, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 10.00% during that session. The TIGR stock price is -871.75% off its 52-week high price of $29.93 and 10.06% above the 52-week low of $2.77. The 3-month trading volume is 3.77 million shares.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Sporting 10.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the TIGR stock price touched $3.08 or saw a rise of 24.51%. Year-to-date, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares have moved -37.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) have changed -32.75%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.03% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 72.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.12 million for the current quarter.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 24 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.99% with a share float percentage of 21.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UP Fintech Holding Limited having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 2.93 million shares worth more than $14.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 2.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.1 million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 0.78 million shares of worth $4.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $1.8 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.