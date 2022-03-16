TechnipFMC plc (FTI)’s -1.61% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.19B, closed the recent trade at $6.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The FTI stock price is -53.52% off its 52-week high price of $10.70 and 20.37% above the 52-week low of $5.55. The 3-month trading volume is 9.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Sporting -1.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the FTI stock price touched $6.97 or saw a rise of 11.32%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved 19.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed 3.06%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.57 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -86.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.61% from the levels at last check today.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 166.67%, compared to 34.90% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.36 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.62 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.80% over the past 5 years.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.49% with a share float percentage of 95.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 430 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 44.58 million shares worth more than $335.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bpifrance SA, with the holding of over 24.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $185.91 million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.88% shares in the company for having 21.99 million shares of worth $165.57 million while later fund manager owns 17.34 million shares of worth $130.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.85% of company’s outstanding stock.