Small Cap Stock Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Is A Buy – Analysts

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) has seen 55.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.41M, closed the last trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.78% during that session. The GFAI stock price is -696.88% off its 52-week high price of $7.65 and 68.75% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.52 million shares.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Sporting 5.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the GFAI stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 28.89%. Year-to-date, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares have moved -10.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 63.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) have changed 71.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 64129.99999999999 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -108.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -108.33% from current levels.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.33% with a share float percentage of 36.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.89 million shares worth more than $3.54 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kepos Capital Lp held 4.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.88 million and represent 3.53% of shares outstanding.