Shares Of Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) Loss -16.24% In A Month

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.90B, closed the last trade at $4.23 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 12.20% during that session. The EMBK stock price is -147.99% off its 52-week high price of $10.49 and 28.84% above the 52-week low of $3.01. The 3-month trading volume is 952.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Sporting 12.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the EMBK stock price touched $4.23 or saw a rise of 6.21%. Year-to-date, Embark Technology Inc. shares have moved -51.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) have changed -16.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -183.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.44% from current levels.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.32% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.80% for the industry.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.64% with a share float percentage of 54.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embark Technology Inc. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alberta Investment Managament Corp with over 3.0 million shares worth more than $29.79 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Alberta Investment Managament Corp held 0.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, with the holding of over 3.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.79 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Var Ser Fd-Blackrock Global Allocation V.I. Fd and BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $1.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $1.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.