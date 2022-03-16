Shares Of Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) Loss -6.88% In A Month

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) has seen 6.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $3.79 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 6.46% during that session. The DM stock price is -466.49% off its 52-week high price of $21.47 and 14.25% above the 52-week low of $3.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Sporting 6.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the DM stock price touched $3.79 or saw a rise of 13.07%. Year-to-date, Desktop Metal Inc. shares have moved -23.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) have changed -6.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -243.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.73% from current levels.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Desktop Metal Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.57%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.50% and -433.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 522.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $46.35 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $52 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $16.47 million and $11.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 181.40% for the current quarter and 359.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -396.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.00%.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.10% with a share float percentage of 50.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Desktop Metal Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KPCB XVI Associates, LLC with over 17.5 million shares worth more than $125.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, KPCB XVI Associates, LLC held 5.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 14.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.3 million and represent 4.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 4.78 million shares of worth $31.18 million while later fund manager owns 4.47 million shares of worth $32.05 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.