Shares Of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Gain 33.93% In A Month

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 4.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.31B, closed the recent trade at $26.75 per share which meant it gained $1.41 on the day or 5.58% during that session. The CLF stock price is -3.89% off its 52-week high price of $27.79 and 47.63% above the 52-week low of $14.01. The 3-month trading volume is 22.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.45.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting 5.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the CLF stock price touched $26.75 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved 16.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed 33.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23.50 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.15% from the levels at last check today.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.29%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,971.40% and 3.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.45 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.05 billion and $5.01 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.60% for the current quarter and 10.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 1400.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.43%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.79% with a share float percentage of 62.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. having a total of 700 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.23 million shares worth more than $919.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $822.27 million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 12.79 million shares of worth $278.43 million while later fund manager owns 12.57 million shares of worth $273.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.