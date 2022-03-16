Shares In Adobe Inc. (ADBE) -25.64% Down, YTD

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $198.90B, closed the recent trade at $439.50 per share which meant it gained $17.84 on the day or 4.23% during that session. The ADBE stock price is -59.17% off its 52-week high price of $699.54 and 7.18% above the 52-week low of $407.94. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.34.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Sporting 4.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the ADBE stock price touched $439.50 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Adobe Inc. shares have moved -25.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have changed -11.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $640.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $460.00 while the price target rests at a high of $750.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -70.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.66% from the levels at last check today.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adobe Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.94%, compared to -1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.40% and 10.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.70%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.24 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.41 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -7.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.35%.

ADBE Dividends

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.08% with a share float percentage of 85.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adobe Inc. having a total of 3,333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.43 million shares worth more than $21.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.28 billion and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 13.52 million shares of worth $7.67 billion while later fund manager owns 10.08 million shares of worth $5.71 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.