Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 3.66%

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has seen 16.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.58B, closed the last trade at $11.04 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 3.66% during that session. The HOOD stock price is -669.93% off its 52-week high price of $85.00 and 10.05% above the 52-week low of $9.93. The 3-month trading volume is 21.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Sporting 3.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the HOOD stock price touched $11.04 or saw a rise of 11.47%. Year-to-date, Robinhood Markets Inc. shares have moved -37.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have changed -17.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -307.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.36% from current levels.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Robinhood Markets Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.12%, compared to 2.90% for the industry.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $354.17 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $431.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.62% with a share float percentage of 78.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Robinhood Markets Inc. having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 74.82 million shares worth more than $3.15 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 10.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, with the holding of over 72.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.04 billion and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 11.31 million shares of worth $293.47 million while later fund manager owns 3.75 million shares of worth $97.4 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.